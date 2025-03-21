Coco Jones Announces The European Dates For Her ‘Why Not More? Tour’

In February, Coco Jones announced the dates for her Why Not More? Tour in support of her upcoming debut album, also titled Why Not More?. She announced the album earlier that month with the release of her Britney Spears-inspired video for “Toxic,” the second single after May 2024’s “Here We Go (Uh Oh).”
Today, Jones extended the tour beyond the borders of North America, adding a slew of dates for Europe and the UK. The new dates include stops in Cologne, Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, and London. You can check out the tour dates below and find more info on therealcocojones.com.
Why Not More? is out April 25th via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. You can find more info here.
Coco Jones Why Not More? Tour Dates
05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/07 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
05/09 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
05/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
05/12 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
05/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
05/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
05/25 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
05/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
05/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
06/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
06/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
06/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
06/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
06/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
06/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
06/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
06/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
06/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
06/24 – Richmond, VA @ The National
06/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
06/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
UK/European Dates
9/10 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
9/11 — Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
9/12 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
9/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
9/17 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
9/19 — London, UK @ Roundhouse