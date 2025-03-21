Coco Jones Announces The European Dates For Her ‘Why Not More? Tour’

In February, Coco Jones announced the dates for her Why Not More? Tour in support of her upcoming debut album, also titled Why Not More?. She announced the album earlier that month with the release of her Britney Spears-inspired video for “Toxic,” the second single after May 2024’s “Here We Go (Uh Oh).”

Today, Jones extended the tour beyond the borders of North America, adding a slew of dates for Europe and the UK. The new dates include stops in Cologne, Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, and London. You can check out the tour dates below and find more info on therealcocojones.com.

Why Not More? is out April 25th via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. You can find more info here.