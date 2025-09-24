It looks like Coi Leray is gearing up for a proper return to the spotlight. After taking some maternity leave earlier this year, she delivered a stunning new single, “Pink Money,” alongside Bktherula and G Herbo last week. And now, just a few days later, she’s got a music video for the ballistic missile of a track, which finds her throwing ass and throwing cash at a strip club with her new compatriots.

The biggest beneficiary of the song might not even be Coi herself, though. Bktherula has come a long way from the first time we wrote about her back in 2021. She’s since found a niche and supporte from fellow women-in-a-male-dominated-industry Coi and Rico Nasty, and thanks to these co-signs from those pioneering peers, it might not be too much longer before we see her take a leap to a new level of stardom.

In the meantime, “Pink Money” suggests that Coi Leray might well be back on cycle for the follow-up to her last album, 2023’s Coi. While she did release a couple of EPs since then — Lemon Cars last May and What Happened To Forever? this February — the time is ripe for her to drop a new full-length LP.

You can watch Coi Leray’s “Pink Money” video featuring Bktherula and G Herbo above.