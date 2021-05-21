At just the young age of 18 years old, Bktherula has spent the last couple of years perfecting her craft as she continues to grow into adulthood. The Atlanta native is a little over six months removed from her last full-length effort, Nirvana, and today she returns with not one, but two singles for her fans to enjoy. The double dose of fiery tracks seemingly kicks off the latest chapter in her career. “Satanny” errs on the upbeat side of things as Bktherula spends its duration laying playful proclamations in the ears of listeners.

The second record, “Blue,” is a bit more bashful as it sees Bktherula taking aim at those who’ve done her wrong in the past. It also comes with a minimal, yet trippy video that’s appropriately drowned in blue lighting. The ATL native boldly raps along to the song as the room around her transforms and takes new shapes and colors. “This one day I woke up feeling so betrayed,” Bktherula said about “Blue” in a press release. “I felt insane and crazy. I didn’t know who to trust, and all I had a care for that day was money and material and how I’m gonna get it fast. It’s not a good mindstate to be in all the time, but weirdly enough, betrayal can be motivating for me.”

As for “Satanny,” the rapper said, “This song was such a non-serious, spur-of-the-moment type of thing. It’s one of those moments I’ll just laugh at for the rest of my life.”

You can press play on the videos above the hear the new tracks.

Bktherula is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.