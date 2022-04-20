Just a few days after sharing the Coachella stage with Doja Cat — her biggest look yet — Rico Nasty pays the favor forward with her latest single, “Vaderz,” sharing her own spotlight with up-and-coming rapper Bktherula. Built on a pummeling bass drum track, “Vaderz” finds the two rebellious rappers yell-rapping their way through a pair of back-and-forth verses flexing all types of weaponry and denouncing phonies and haters.

In the year and four months since releasing her debut album, Nightmare Vacation, Rico’s had a few ups and downs — but way more ups than downs. Although she had to confront atrocious behavior from fans as she opened for Playboi Carti on his recent tour prompting a minor breakdown on Twitter, she received supportive messages from other women in hip-hop, including Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli.

Meanwhile, plenty of other opportunities have come her way since. She performed the Red Bull SoundClash in Chicago with Danny Brown, appeared on songs with Denzel Curry and Duke Deuce, and made her aforementioned appearance at Coachella to perform “Tia Tamera” alongside fellow rap oddball Doja Cat. It’s safe to say that things are looking up for the Uproxx cover star.

Watch Rico Nasty’s “Vaderz” video featuring Bktherula above.

