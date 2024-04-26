Coi Leray keeps working — and works out — in the new video for “Can’t Come Back,” her second single of 2024. The video finds the New Jersey rapper in a penthouse gym, lifting weights and showing off her dance moves in front of some impressive floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking an awesome view of the city outside. Her delivery in the song ranges from a whispery rant reminiscent of her “Playboi Carti” delivery and a crooning vocal. Half Flashdance, half workout video, the visual continues Coi’s campaign to follow up her 2023 self-titled album. “Can’t Come Back” follows “Wanna Come Thru” as Coi’s second single of 2024.

By now, the former Uproxx cover star‘s work ethic should be indisputable. Shortly after dropping Coi, the second-generation rapper released an EP, Blue Moon, along with videos for standout tracks “Isabel Mirant” and “Playboy,” teamed up with Busta Rhymes for the single “Luxury Life,” and contributed to G-Eazy’s comeback single “Femme Fatale” alongside Kaliii.

She’s also one of four artists billed to join Jhené Aiko on her upcoming tour, The Magic Hour. Both Aiko and Coi were recently on the lineup for Coachella 2024, where Coi debuted a few new tracks during her set. Whether they’ll appear on a new album this year remains to be seen, but she has certainly shown a propensity toward productivity, so it’s almost certain she’ll be putting something out sooner or later. For now, you can watch the video for “Can’t Come Back” above.