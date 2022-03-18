Coi Leray had a huge 2021 year. She kicked things off with her single “No More Parties” which went Platinum and peaked at No. 25 on the albums chart. She followed that up with “Big Purr (Prrdd)” alongside Pooh Shiesty, another record that entered the Billboard singles chart, this time peaking at No. 69. Additionally, she landed a spot on the 2021 XXL Freshman list alongside names like Blxst, 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Rubi Rose, and more. The 2021 year came and went without a new album from Leray, but it looks like it could arrive this year. Until then, she’s back with a new single and features a very notable guest act.

Nicki Minaj stands beside Leray for their new song “Blick Blick.” It’s a record that the pair spent most of the last week teasing, and rightfully so. On the track, Leray and Minaj are a taunting duo that flexes their status and fires some shots at the competition, all without fear of being defeated at any point.

While “Blick Blick” arrived without delay, the song was almost released without Minaj’s verse. It came after Leray’s father Benzino leaked the news last month during a Clubhouse conversation. “I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way @ her own time,” Minaj said during a Twitter Q&A with fans. “But that’s water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022.” Prior to Minaj’s comments, Benzino apologized for his actions, saying, “I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again.”

You can listen to “Blick Blick” in the video above.

Pooh Shiesty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.