Coi Leray’s 2021 is off to a fantastic start. Her year began with “No More Parties,” a track that caught fire on TikTok and was further elevated thanks to a remix with Lil Durk. What followed was a second successful single in “Big Purr (Prrd)” with Pooh Shiesty. Just like “No More Parties,” Leray’s latest single received a nice boost from social media.

Now, more than a month after the song’s release, the duo returns with a new video for the track. In it, Leray is seemingly tasked with recovering a diamond that Shiesty holds in his possession, a mission that required her to take down a number of Shiesty’s associates before she reaches him to retrieve the jewel.

The new release comes after Leray made her television debut with a performance of “No More Parties” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s a moment that arrived after a string of solid projects the 23-year-old New Jersey rapper has shared over the years. Between her Everythingcoz and EC2 mixtapes as well as her Now Or Never EP, all of which influenced her selection in Uproxx’s “Rappers To Watch Out For In 2021,” Leray’s moment in the spotlight is well-deserved to say at the very least.

You can press play on the new video above.

