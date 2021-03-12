Coi Leray’s 2021 is off to a great start and it comes as a result of her “No More Parties” track. The single was released at the end of January and quickly found success on TikTok thanks to a short video with the song playing in the background that tallied more than 42 million views in just a week. Giving it a second boost, she tapped Lil Durk for a remix of the song, which helped the record reach its peak of No. 32 on the Billboard singles chart. Nearly a month after the remix was dropped, Leray and Durk join forces for a new visual for the song.

While the motto of “no more parties” is clear to Leray, her friends failed to receive the message as they threw a wild get-together at her home while she was gone. Upon her return, she’s left to clean up the mess that was left behind. From Solo cups to unwarranted guests, Leray is tasked with removing all of the unwanted components from her home with some well-supplied help from Durk.

“No More Parties” stands as a great follow-up to her 2020 EP, Now Or Never. The six-track effort was backed by guest appearances from Gunna, Kiana Lede, Sevyn Streeter, and Fetty Wap. As for Lil Durk, the video arrives days after he appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “Still Trappin” and “Stay Down” with 6lack.

You can watch the video above.