Coi Leray Teams Up With ‘6 7’ Rapper Skrilla For Her ‘Lick Back’ Remix

If anyone can help rising Philly rapper Skrilla navigate watching his breakout single become a meme, it’s Coi Leray. She’s been a trending topic multiple times over (to the point it was the title of our cover story about the New Jersey rapper), so it’s fitting that she’s givng the “Doot Doot (6 7)” rapper her cosign, adding him to the remix of her menacing banger, “Lick Back.”

The video is likewise fairly short and simple; the two rappers hang out in the studio, comparing money stacks, and watch collections as Skrilla mean mugs in his ski mask and Coi poses provocatively among the platinum plaques.

Coi isn’t the only rapper jumping on the Skrilla bandwagon. In October, Lil Yachty also shared his spotlight with the viral star, collaborating with him on “Rich Sinners.” Thanks to co-signs like theirs, Skrilla’s proving he’s got more to offer than the oddball meme that has middle schoolers driving their parents and teachers crazy with its nonsensical numerals.

Meanwhile, Coi adds to her impressive output for 2025, which has included “Pink Money” with Bktherula and G Herbo, and “Act Like You Know” with Shoreline Mafia. Being a new mom doesn’t appear to be slowing her down one bit, and it really does look like 2026 will be Coi’s year.

Watch Coi Leray’s “Lick Back” video featuring Skrilla above.