Coi Leray might be a product of New Jersey, but as it turns out, her flow is perfect for LA ratchet party rap. Her new song, “Act Like You Know” with Shoreline Mafia, proves as much, pairing her clipped growl with a sparse beat sure to get the functions turnt up. Naturally, that means she has great chemistry with OhGeesy and Fenix Flexin, who come through with their own braggartly verses.

In the video, Coi gives fans their first glimpse of her daughter Miyoco, who she cares into the frame to begin the clip. However, the rest of the video depicts some decidedly kid-unfriendly activities, so Miyoco’s cameo is short but sweet. The rest of the video is occupied by shots of West Coast hoodlums, a house party with cards and a man doing push-ups trying to impress Coi and her girls, and a reproduction of the checkpoint at TSA. Oh, and Labubu makes a cameo, as well; those things are damn near everywhere now.

“Act Like You Know” gives Coi her second single in as many months. Along with its predecessor “Pink Money,” it’s solid evidence that she’s going to announce a new project sooner rather than later.

Watch Coi Leray’s “Act Like You Know” video featuring Shoreline Mafia above.