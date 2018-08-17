UPROXX 20: Cole Swindell Is All About Cage-Free Eggs And Bacon, And Ice Cold Beer

08.17.18

robby klein

Cole Swindell is a multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter from Georgia with ten number one hits under his belt. His latest album, All of It, is being released today, August 17th. You can stream it on Spotify here. In conjunction with the album’s release, Cole was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule to participate in our vaunted 20 questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Ice cold Miller Lite.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

The PGA tour.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

A show called The Sinner on Netflix with Jessica Biel.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Steak, potatoes, and vegetables – all day

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Espn.com and PGAtour.com.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“These Boots” by Eric Church.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Slow down, it’s all going to be alright.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“24-hour pharmacy in Nashville, TN”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Going to see Dierks Bentley in college on my birthday. We rented a limo, took a bunch of friends and had a great night in Savannah, GA.

