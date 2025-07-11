Next month, Conan Gray is set to release his latest album, Wishbone. He announced it in May and shared “This Song” later that month, and now we have another preview of the project via “Vodka Cranberry.”

Gray sings of a relationship that’s circling the drain, “Speak up, I know you hate me / Looked at your picture and cried like a baby / Speak up, don’t leave me waiting / Got way too drunk off a vodka cranberry / Called you up in the middle of the night / Wailing like an imbecile / If you won’t end things, then I will.”

It also comes with a video that’s a continuation of the “This Song” visual.

Gray previously wrote of the new album, “over the past two years, i’ve been secretly writing songs. after shows in the basements of the venues, in the sheets of my hotel beds, in narrow gaps between tours— i’d come back home and write all the things i felt nobody wanted to hear. maybe even the things i didn’t want people to hear. i didn’t tell my friends. i didn’t tell my label. after all, i didn’t know i was making anything, and i had no plan to release any of it.”

Watch the “Vodka Cranberry” video above and find Gray’s upcoming tour dates below.