Next month, Conan Gray is set to release his latest album, Wishbone. He announced it in May and shared “This Song” later that month, and now we have another preview of the project via “Vodka Cranberry.”
Gray sings of a relationship that’s circling the drain, “Speak up, I know you hate me / Looked at your picture and cried like a baby / Speak up, don’t leave me waiting / Got way too drunk off a vodka cranberry / Called you up in the middle of the night / Wailing like an imbecile / If you won’t end things, then I will.”
It also comes with a video that’s a continuation of the “This Song” visual.
Gray previously wrote of the new album, “over the past two years, i’ve been secretly writing songs. after shows in the basements of the venues, in the sheets of my hotel beds, in narrow gaps between tours— i’d come back home and write all the things i felt nobody wanted to hear. maybe even the things i didn’t want people to hear. i didn’t tell my friends. i didn’t tell my label. after all, i didn’t know i was making anything, and i had no plan to release any of it.”
Watch the “Vodka Cranberry” video above and find Gray’s upcoming tour dates below.
Conan Gray’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Wishbone Pajama Show
09/11 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/14 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
09/17 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/19 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/20 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
09/22 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/24 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/26 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
09/29 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
10/01 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/03 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/04 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/06 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/16 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
10/17 — Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
10/19 — Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Banamex
Wishbone is out 8/15 via Republic Records. Find more information here.