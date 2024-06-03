Gracie Abrams just announced her The Secret Of Us Tour, and god, I’m actually invested. The 2024 North American tour will be in support of Abrams’ The Secret Of Us album, due out on June 21, and Role Model will serve as Abrams’ opener.

“THE SECRET OF US TOUR (pt. 1…) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Abrams wrote on Instagram on Monday morning, June 3, and the parenthetical “Pt. 1” should absolutely be noted. “I wish I could properly express how excited I am for these shows. The whole time we were writing the album, all I could think about was being in the same room as you — playing these songs, collectively screaming and dancing and also maybe crying for fun.”

The 24-year-old Grammy nominee continued, “I’ve missed it all beyond words and I’ve missed your faces like crazy, and every day I don’t spend with the band and the crew feels like being far away from home, so THANK YOU for being the reason I get to reunite with them. Truly, thank you. And then the luckiest of all is that @rolemodel will be on the road with us. We’re playing venues I’ve only ever dreamed of playing, and it’s entirely because of you. I love you, and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to tour this album.”

According to Abrams, tickets will be available through a general onsale beginning on Friday, June 7, but pre-sale tickets will begin going on sale on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. local time.

Find all ticketing information here, and check out all of Abrams’ upcoming tour dates, including resuming her duties as an opener for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour.