New Conan Gray era alert: The Uproxx cover star announced his new album, Wishbone, last week, and now he’s back with a video for a new single, “This Song.” His latest album, last year’s Found Heaven, was overtly ’80s-inspired, but that’s not the case with “This Song,” which has a vintage feel but isn’t overtly retro.

On top of the song and video, Gray also announced The Wishbone Pajama Show, a tour kicking off in September. Ticket sales start with an artist pre-sale, sign-ups for which are open now until June 1 at 10 a.m. PT. The general on-sale starts June 5 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Gray’s website.

Gray previously wrote of the new album, “over the past two years, i’ve been secretly writing songs. after shows in the basements of the venues, in the sheets of my hotel beds, in narrow gaps between tours— i’d come back home and write all the things i felt nobody wanted to hear. maybe even the things i didn’t want people to hear. i didn’t tell my friends. i didn’t tell my label. after all, i didn’t know i was making anything, and i had no plan to release any of it. […] i played the songs to the very first person i’d ever made music with, [producer and writer Dan Nigro], and i began to record. i didn’t know why i was recording, i just was. i didn’t know what story i was telling, i was just living in it. slowly i started to see myself in full picture. the slivers of myself i’d always been, but never faced. the songs i’d always been writing, but never singing.”

Watch the “This Song” video above and find Gray’s upcoming tour dates below.