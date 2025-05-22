Conan Gray Surprises His Fans By Announcing A New Album, ‘Wishbone’

If you were wishing for a new album from Conan Gray, your wish came true. The Uproxx cover star has announced that Wishbone, his follow-up to 2024’s Found Heaven, is coming out on August 15.

“over the past two years, i’ve been secretly writing songs,” Gray wrote in a statement. “after shows in the basements of the venues, in the sheets of my hotel beds, in narrow gaps between tours— i’d come back home and write all the things i felt nobody wanted to hear. maybe even the things i didn’t want people to hear. i didn’t tell my friends. i didn’t tell my label. after all, i didn’t know i was making anything, and i had no plan to release any of it.”

Over time, however, Gray started to “need the music, saying, “i listened in airports, in long cab trips, blaring in the shower. in heartbreak, then in joy. i started to play it for my friends, and they started to need it too.” He called it “an egregiously niche soundtrack to our own lives in real time, singing just for us.”

He continued:

it felt like the music was reminding me who i am, at an experimental time in my twenties where “who i am” had no definition at all. my driftwood childhood in texas. my lucid summers in london. my blue striped bed sheets in my college apartment. i played the songs to the very first person i’d ever made music with, [producer and writer Dan Nigro], and i began to record. i didn’t know why i was recording, i just was. i didn’t know what story i was telling, i was just living in it. slowly i started to see myself in full picture. the slivers of myself i’d always been, but never faced. the songs i’d always been writing, but never singing.

Those songs became Wishbone.

Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae are very excited for the album, with the former writing “let’s gooooooo” to response to Gray’s Instagram post while the latter added “Yayyyyyyyyyy.”

You can check out the album cover and tracklist below.