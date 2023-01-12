Cordae Naomi Osaka Met Gala 2021
Getty Image
Music

Cordae Hasn’t Commented On Naomi Osaka’s Pregnancy Announcement, But His Fans Are Really Excited

As Uproxx’s October 2022 cover star, Cordae teased his next project. “I wouldn’t compare it to anything, but it’s going to be vulnerable, bro,” the 25-year-old rapper (and TED Talk speaker) said. Cordae is definitely in for his most incomparable, vulnerable chapter yet, but it has nothing to do with his discography.

Naomi Osaka, the tennis great whom Cordae has been dating since 2019, announced today, January 11, that she’s expecting her first child. (She withdrew from the Australian Open earlier this week.)

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka, 25, wrote on Instagram alongside an ultrasound. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.

The four-time grand slam champion continued, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely. Sidenote : I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

Cordae has yet to comment, but his fans are taking it upon themselves to handle the public celebration. The three-time Grammy nominee is trending on Twitter because of the hilarious reactions. And while Cordae was teasing new music just months ago, some fans are questioning whether he will rap again after this news.

See some of the best tweets below.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

