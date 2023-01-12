As Uproxx’s October 2022 cover star, Cordae teased his next project. “I wouldn’t compare it to anything, but it’s going to be vulnerable, bro,” the 25-year-old rapper (and TED Talk speaker) said. Cordae is definitely in for his most incomparable, vulnerable chapter yet, but it has nothing to do with his discography.

Naomi Osaka, the tennis great whom Cordae has been dating since 2019, announced today, January 11, that she’s expecting her first child. (She withdrew from the Australian Open earlier this week.)

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka, 25, wrote on Instagram alongside an ultrasound. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.

The four-time grand slam champion continued, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely. Sidenote : I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

Cordae has yet to comment, but his fans are taking it upon themselves to handle the public celebration. The three-time Grammy nominee is trending on Twitter because of the hilarious reactions. And while Cordae was teasing new music just months ago, some fans are questioning whether he will rap again after this news.

See some of the best tweets below.

What was your prayer to God @cordae, word for word ? pic.twitter.com/16ywWhWLvX — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) January 11, 2023

Live look at Cordae getting the news from Naomi Osaka pic.twitter.com/HzdIbqsvGP — Red Foreman (@ello_aaye) January 11, 2023

Cordae and Asap Rocky fighting for best rapper house boyfriend of the yearpic.twitter.com/0yRUp1kBQl https://t.co/PHZC5WEpXR — qué miras bobo? (@lostid_) January 11, 2023

NAOMI OSAKA AND CORDAE ARE HAVING A BABY, CONGRATS TO THEM 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ut9fFLl5Z9 — SHREK KNOWS RAP (@SHREKRAP) January 11, 2023

Naomi Osaka and Cordae being parents was not on my 2023 Bingo Card. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 11, 2023

Cordae ain’t never rappin again… he won. pic.twitter.com/2Rg69pkZtD — The BLERD Bomber. (@KINGDALLASCASH) January 11, 2023

I need the Cordae House husband prayer ASAP https://t.co/fUKSo72Nzp — Khalil (@KhalilHT3) January 11, 2023

Asap Rocky after hearing the Cordae news pic.twitter.com/Nwdojl73Q8 — Jumpmanfan23 (@Jumpmanfan231) January 11, 2023

So we asked Cordae about gf Naomi Osaka & here’s what he had to say.👀💰🤣 They’re expecting their first child, congratulations to this beautiful couple! pic.twitter.com/1sRhPOQVRo — DanaCortez (@DanaCortez) January 11, 2023

Cordae, after Naomi Osaka told him the baby is his. 😂💯 pic.twitter.com/597n00VSg5 — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) January 11, 2023

cordae and rocky normalizing being house husbands in 2023 this is the direction hip hop deserves to be going in — c (@size32waist) January 11, 2023

Cordae just secured 18 years of child support. Idk a better a better scammer. pic.twitter.com/gLExn6tIeH — Shank (@Shankballs) January 11, 2023

Cordae is never rapping again. https://t.co/OUm4q14Obq — G 🇦🇷🐐 (@Lambz_G) January 11, 2023

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.