This past Friday, Cordae shared his second album, From A Birds Eye View, which boasted 14 songs and features from Gunna, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, HER, Lil Durk, and Ant Clemons. It serves as a well-crafted follow-up to his 2019 debut album, The Lost Boy, which gifted Cordae a pair of Grammy nominations. He’s been out and about promoting it, including on NPR Tiny Desk Concert. He also received a bit of help from his girlfriend, tennis star Naomi Osaka.
🦅👁 @cordae pic.twitter.com/KmbWyYZe5W
— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 17, 2022
Following her second win at the ongoing Australian Open tournament against Camila Osorio, Osaka used some camera time to show love to Cordae’s new album. Osaka took a marker to write on the camera lens, but instead of signing her name on it, she wrote the letters “FABEV,” which is of course the acronym for From A Birds Eye View. She later shared a video of her signing the camera and tagged Cordae with an eagle and eye emoji.
You can watch the video of Osaka showing love to From A Birds Eye View above.
From A Birds Eye View is out now via Atlantic. Stream it here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.