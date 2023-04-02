Cordae might not have any regrets about turning down the invite to collaborate with Maroon 5, but when it comes to linking up with contemporary Christian rapper NF, he’s all for it.
Although the “Two Tens” rapper hasn’t commented publicly on the pregnancy news his girlfriend, professional athlete Naomi Osaka, shared at the top of the year, the revenue earned from the tour would certainly add the financial security blanket for the baby’s coming arrival.
The tour will kick off in mid-July, beginning in Columbus, Ohio. Although it will formally wrap up in London this October, Cordae’s last day on tour will be on September 3 in Laval, Quebec. View the full tour schedule below.
Pre-sales for the Hope Tour begin on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 am, while the general sale is set for Friday, April 7, at 10 am local time. For more information, click here.
07/12 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/14 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
07/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
07/16 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
07/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
07/20 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/21 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
07/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
07/24 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
07/25 — Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
07/26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/28 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena ^
07/29 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
07/31 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
08/01 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/02 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/04 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
08/05 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
08/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/08 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/09 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
08/12 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/25 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
08/26 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/27 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
08/29 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
09/01 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/02 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/03 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
^ – without Cordae
Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.