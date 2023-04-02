Cordae might not have any regrets about turning down the invite to collaborate with Maroon 5, but when it comes to linking up with contemporary Christian rapper NF, he’s all for it.

Although the “Two Tens” rapper hasn’t commented publicly on the pregnancy news his girlfriend, professional athlete Naomi Osaka, shared at the top of the year, the revenue earned from the tour would certainly add the financial security blanket for the baby’s coming arrival.

The tour will kick off in mid-July, beginning in Columbus, Ohio. Although it will formally wrap up in London this October, Cordae’s last day on tour will be on September 3 in Laval, Quebec. View the full tour schedule below.

Pre-sales for the Hope Tour begin on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 am, while the general sale is set for Friday, April 7, at 10 am local time. For more information, click here.

07/12 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/14 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

07/16 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

07/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/20 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/21 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

07/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

07/24 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

07/25 — Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

07/26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/28 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena ^

07/29 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

07/31 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/01 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/02 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/04 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

08/05 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

08/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/08 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/09 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

08/12 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/25 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

08/26 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

08/27 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

08/29 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

09/01 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/02 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/03 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

^ – without Cordae

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.