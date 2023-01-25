Cordae And Anderson .Paak Go Back-To-Back With Their ‘RNP’ Collab Chemistry On The Mellow ‘Two Tens’

Cordae and Anderson .Paak — who made one hell of a team on “RNP” from Cordae’s debut album The Lost Boy — reunite for some more collaborative chemistry on mellow new single, “Two Tens.”

“Two Tens” is a stark departure from the upbeat “RNP,” replacing the bouncy funk of their first team-up with jazzy neo-soul. But other than that, the formula remains the same as the two rappers, 11 years apart, pass the mic and trade four-bar sequences back and forth like the NBA’s illest two-man weave.

Content-wise, it’s also very similar to “RNP,” as the two rappers smoothly boast and brag about their female companions for the night. Cordae tries to set AP straight but AP just wants to have fun.

Likewise, the video is a throwback that follows the boys as they slide to the club, where they party with some enthusiastic women. Even though there’s some slight friction, they show mutual appreciation for each other’s situation, leading to a celebratory evening for all.

Although Cordae hasn’t officially announced his third album yet, “Two Tens” sounds like a strong start to the 25-year-old’s 2023, picking up where “Checkmate” left off.

Watch the video for “Two Tens” above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.