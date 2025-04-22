d4vd Is Hitting The Road This Year For A Run Of ‘Withered’ Tour Dates

d4vd is giving himself plenty more chances to successfully land a backflip on stage: He just announced the Withered tour.
d4vd’s run begins with a special Houston appearance in a few days before launching in earnest in August, running from then to early November. Tickets go on sale starting April 24 and more information can be found on d4vd’s website.
Find the list of dates below.
d4vd’s 2025 Tour Dates: Withered
04/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/05 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound*
08/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*
08/08 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom*
08/09 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*
08/12 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*
08/13 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*
08/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*
08/16 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*
08/17 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte*
08/19 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5^
08/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia^
08/23 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring^
08/26 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora^
08/28 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner^
08/29 — Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS^
08/30 — Toronto, ON, CAN @ HISTORY^
09/02 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre*
09/03 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*
09/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*
09/06 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed*
09/07 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*
09/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis*
09/10 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman*
09/12 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom%
09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex%
09/15 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom%
09/16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo%
09/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield%
09/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre%
10/01 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene#
10/03 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA#
10/04 — Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Arenan#
10/06 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria#
10/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg#
10/10 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso#
10/12 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine#
10/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre&
10/15 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy&
10/16 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers&
10/18 — Bristol, UK @ SWX Bristol&
10/20 — London, UK @ Roundhouse&
10/23 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre&
10/26 — Zurich, CH @ X-TRA#
10/27 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt#
10/30 — Frankfurt, DE @ ZOOM Frankfurt#
11/01 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer#
11/02 — Prague, CZ @ ARCHA+#
11/04 — Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodola#
* with Bryant Barnes
^ with Laundry Day
% with Yung Kai
# with Saga Faye
& with MOIO