Last Friday, fast-rising indie star d4vd released his new single “What Are You Waiting For?” but unlike his previous Withered singles such as “Crashing” and “One More Dance,” “What Are You Waiting For?” was released without a music video — at first. While the song was initially shared with a visualizer made in the popular video game Fortnite, the music video eventually did come the next day via one of the most original concepts in recent memory.

Partnering with the streaming platform Twitch, d4vd filmed the video in real-time, letting fans watch the process as it was completed. The video itself is out now, featuring a concept inspired by stage escape artists and starring a pair of Twitch’s most popular streamers, Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Jasontheween. In the video, d4vd and Jason are trapped in the classic glass box, tied up with red rope. Pokimane, who appears to be their abductor, ups the peril by activating a downpour of sand, laughing to herself as the boys are buried.

In the press release for the video, d4vd explained, “I’ve been trying to come up with a way to bring my worlds together where I’m streaming or doing something with my gamer friends, but then it’s also super music focused. So shooting a music video with Jasontheween & Pokimane was the first idea, but then live-streaming the whole thing on Twitch was the leveled up version of it. We basically shot two different productions at once, and I hope people get even more excited for the video due to how we created it.”

You can watch the video for “What Are You Waiting For?” above.

Withered is out on 4/25 via Darkroom / Interscope Records. You can find more info here.