d4vd Tells His Crush To Make A Move With ‘What Are You Waiting For’

The road to d4vd‘s debut album Withered has seen the singer wonder “Where’d It Go Wrong,” lament “My House Is Not A Home,” and boast “There Goes My Baby.” After asking for “One More Dance” and narrowly avoiding “Crashing” with Kali Uchis, d4vd now pushes his paramour for a commitment with “What Are You Waiting For.”

An upbeat pop-rock anthem, “What Are You Waiting For” documents d4vd developing a crush, then beckoning them to make a damn move, because he’s been standing here — and “it’s never been so clear.” The shimmery rock recalls the late-90s heyday of indie and garage bands, as d4vd makes his play for mainstream dominance after laying the foundation for a star-crossed career with “Here With Me” and “Romantic Homicide.”

In the announcement for Withered, d4vd wrote: “Thank you all eternally for waiting on me. This album means SO much to me you have no idea the blood sweat and tears that came with trying to create this project over the past 2 years. Constantly starting over and over and over until there was nothing left on this audio landscape of a canvas than thoughts, melodies, and emotions that were unequivocally me.”

Listen to d4vd’s “What Are You Waiting For” above.

Withered is out on 4/25 via Darkroom / Interscope Records. You can find more info here.