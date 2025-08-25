Gorillaz Are The Most Fitting ‘Fortnite Festival’ Headliners Yet

A virtual band headlining a virtual musical festival sounds like a no-brainer, but somehow, Fortnite Festival got through five years without a performance from Gorillaz, the premiere fictional band. That changes on August 26, as Fortnite launches season 10, when 2D, Murdoc, Noodle, and Russell land on the island, bringing the rest of their colorful lore with them. With a new album coming this year, there’s no better time.

According to Epic Games, in addition to a remodel on the Main Stage, adding an elevated train and devastated urban backdrop, all four band members will, of course, be available as character skins, each with a raft of unlockable accessories. These will include Back Bling like Noodle’s bass and Russell’s drum kit, an emote of Noodle’s “DARE” dance, and multiple outfits for each Gorilla.

Previous headliners of Fortnite Festival have included Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Metallica, and Billie Eilish … so, like I said, REAL WEIRD that Gorillaz, the one musical act at that level of popularity that is already mostly virtual, took so long to get here.

I kid.

It’s actually very cool that Gorillaz are joining Fortnite, and pretty nifty that the concept that raised so many eyebrows when it was pioneered by Travis Scott has become such a fixture of modern pop culture. You can find more info here.