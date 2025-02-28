d4vd’s debut album Withered is still a couple of months from release, but he gives his fans another early peek at the project with the video for “Crashing” featuring Kali Uchis.

The video is striking, with d4vd ensnared in a cocoon of red yarn, which evokes the feeling of being trapped in love — especially one that is, as the song’s lyrics put it, “falling down.” However, the doomed lovers can’t help but hold on, even knowing that their romance is headed off a cliff.

Kali’s scene in the video, however, is more freed, as the singer lounges on a scarlet love seat draped in matching garments and makeup. Perhaps she’s the embodiment of this love, which sounds untamed — part of the reason the affair is falling apart.

d4vd’s been building up to the release of Withered for some time, releasing singles such as “Where’d It Go Wrong” and “One Dance” in preparation for his big debut. Meanwhile, Kali Uchis has also noted her next album is on the way soon, revealing to fans that she just turned in the completed recordings.

Watch d4vd’s “Crashing” video featuring Kali Uchis above.

Withered is out on 4/25 via Darkroom / Interscope Records. You can find more info here.