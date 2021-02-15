Over the past few years, DaBaby has become a popular featured guests on songs, but it looks like that’s not because he’s cheap. Recently, DaBaby compared how much he used to charge to feature on an artist’s song versus what that rate is now, and as his star has risen, so too has his price.

As HotNewHipHop reports, over the weekend, DaBaby noted on his Instagram Story that his rate has jumped up significantly from the $5,000 he used to charge (presumably towards the start of his career), writing, “from 5k a verse to 300k.”

Wikipedia lists around 30 songs that DaBaby had a featured credit on in 2020, so if he charged $300k for all of those, that adds up to a cool $9 million dollars. To compare, if those were all at his previous rate of $5,000, that total would be closer to $150,000, which is certainly still nothing to sneeze at and a solid year’s work.

DaBaby had a lot of big-time guest appearances in 2020 and the list includes Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix, Future’s “Life Is Good” remix, Pop Smoke’s “For The Night,” and Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” remix, among many others.

