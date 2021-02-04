Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby revert back to childhood in their video for “Cry Baby” from Megan’s debut album, Good News. Set in a massive toy store at night, the video features pastel dollhouses, a legion of DaBaby action figures that come to life, and all sorts of Pixar-like antics taking place in the background.

“Cry Baby” is the third single after “Girls In The Hood,” “Don’t Stop,” and “Body.” Good News was recently certified Gold by the RIAA and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Meg first teased the “Cry Baby” video last month after DaBaby was criticized by fans for siding with Megan’s alleged abuser Tory Lanez after Tory posted a screenshot from a video both rappers shot together.

However, it was later revealed that the video was produced before the shooting incident between Tory and Megan, with Thee Stallion advising fans that DaBaby’s feature approval was revoked in the wake of the shooting. Since then, fans have waited on tenterhooks for the “Cry Baby” video, while Megan worked on a contract revision with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Megan also appeared on Ariana Grande’s “34+35” remix with Doja Cat, keeping her buzz from 2020 at a loud roar.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby” video featuring DaBaby above.

