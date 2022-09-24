Not everyone is a fan of DaBaby‘s new song, “Boogeyman.” Taken from his new surprise album, Baby On Baby 2, not only does “Boogeyman” feature DaBaby claiming he slept with Megan Thee Stallion the night before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez, but it appears to have been lifted from a Toronto artist.

Singer and songwriter Layla Hendryx spoke with Rolling Stone today, claiming that DaBaby has plagiarized parts of her own song titled “Boogeyman.”

A friend of Hendryx, whose Twitter account has since been set to protected, shared clips comparing both songs.

“The whole [cadence], the whole flow for the hook is stolen from me,” Hendryx said. “One, it was done so sheisty, and two, the fact that he used the song to basically diss another black woman while you’re stealing from another black woman is just wild to me.”

Hendryx said a friend of hers shared her song, “Boogeyman,” to an A&R earlier this year, and believes that’s how the song made its way to DaBaby. She also shared that she’s had similar experiences in the industry, however, she is even more upset about the fact that the song takes aim at another artist.

“It’s just not something that I want to be a part of,” Hendryx said. “Even if they did just put me out with a credit, that’s not something I want to write for. I do not want to write for DaBaby. I would’ve said no to begin with. Just let me have the choice with my own art.”

Hendryx revealed that she is currently pursuing legal action against DaBaby.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.