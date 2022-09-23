You’d be forgiven for not knowing DaBaby had an album coming out this week. Ever since his debacle at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021, he’s dropped in public esteem, losing endorsement deals and watching his ticket sales plummet. The fact that it’s mostly his own fault seems lost on him because even if he’s down horrible, he has to have known that his latest stunt to get attention would backfire in his face.

On the new album, Baby On Baby 2, DaBaby claims to have had sex with Megan Thee Stallion the day before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez after a Hollywood party. In the song “Boogieman,” he rhymes: “You play with me, that shit was childish / The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was fucking on Megan Thee Stallion / Waited say that shit on my next album / Hit it the day before too, but I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing bout it / Had her pretty-boy boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward.”

DaBaby claims he was intimate with Megan Thee Stallion the day before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez in new song, “BOOGEYMAN.” pic.twitter.com/W2ID9LCgiu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 23, 2022

Nah, fam. That is an atrocious look. As a wise person once said: “Dig deep and think about the messiest bitch you know… it’s a man ain’t it?”

Now, DaBaby is being utterly ransacked on Twitter by fans rightly pointing out that the antics not only make him look bad but that they still won’t actually generate the streams he needs to bounce back after refusing to own up to his own mistakes. Just a disaster for him no matter how you slice it (of course, there are random guys tweeting messages supporting him, but let’s be serious here). Below is just a sampling of the smoke DaBaby’s latest shenanigans have incurred.

DaBaby decided to go full cornball — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 23, 2022

Dababy can rap whatever he want about Megan on that album and we still aint gone listen to it LMAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Reginald 💥☄️ #ForeverTrill (@SheerOpulence2) September 23, 2022

DaBaby had the biggest fall off since Fetty Wap. The fact that he’s using Megan to make some noise is crazy pic.twitter.com/iMROjahmm8 — barbie lasher ⚔️ (@blueberrycvm) September 23, 2022

They are obsessed with Megan this is unhealthy. Especially considered Dababy & Megan were on two different fucking sides of the US when this happened. Just lying for no reason https://t.co/353dsQD8S6 — Kiko (@yungkikori) September 23, 2022

Strange how #DaBaby is now saying he slept with Meg after she post photos of her living her best life with her man… Seems like he’s trying to get people to talk about his wack album. pic.twitter.com/ieKbWWW2a6 — plastic 🅰️ (@uhhyawnah) September 23, 2022

Now how the hell DaBaby gonna say he keeping it player and didn’t say nothing bout it, while also saying he was waiting to say something bout it on this album. Lame ass nigga. pic.twitter.com/zK6blydyet — Jordan Caesar (@_jordancaesar) September 23, 2022

Dababy going out sad! She raps about being a female pimp. Nobody cares if she standing on that. You and Tory look like 2 disgruntled lovers that linked up. you both got played and used. Oh well. — celestial_lover (@Floating_this_X) September 23, 2022

