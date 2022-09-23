dababy is down bad
DaBaby Claims He Had Sex With Megan Thee Stallion The Day Before Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Her On His New Album

You’d be forgiven for not knowing DaBaby had an album coming out this week. Ever since his debacle at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021, he’s dropped in public esteem, losing endorsement deals and watching his ticket sales plummet. The fact that it’s mostly his own fault seems lost on him because even if he’s down horrible, he has to have known that his latest stunt to get attention would backfire in his face.

On the new album, Baby On Baby 2, DaBaby claims to have had sex with Megan Thee Stallion the day before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez after a Hollywood party. In the song “Boogieman,” he rhymes: “You play with me, that shit was childish / The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was fucking on Megan Thee Stallion / Waited say that shit on my next album / Hit it the day before too, but I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing bout it / Had her pretty-boy boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward.”

Nah, fam. That is an atrocious look. As a wise person once said: “Dig deep and think about the messiest bitch you know… it’s a man ain’t it?”

Now, DaBaby is being utterly ransacked on Twitter by fans rightly pointing out that the antics not only make him look bad but that they still won’t actually generate the streams he needs to bounce back after refusing to own up to his own mistakes. Just a disaster for him no matter how you slice it (of course, there are random guys tweeting messages supporting him, but let’s be serious here). Below is just a sampling of the smoke DaBaby’s latest shenanigans have incurred.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

