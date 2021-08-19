This year has been a fairly quiet one for Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., on the music side of things, but with the NBA season two months away from starting, the Oakland-born rapper and basketball player is also getting ready to share his next album. On Wednesday, Dame shared the tracklist for his fourth album, which is titled Different On Levels The Lord Allowed. The full-length effort, which arrives on August 20, comes equipped with 12 songs and features from Blxst, Lil Wayne, Mozzy, Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, Raphael Saadiq, Derrick Milano, Jane Handcock, Dreebo, and Tree Thomas.

Can’t wait for y’all to hear this full album and see all the visuals. Shoutout to everyone that worked with me on the project. My full “Different On Levels The Lord Allowed” album and a new visual for “We The Ones” drop Thursday night at midnight ET/9 PM PT #DameDOLLA pic.twitter.com/Kbye2deun6 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 18, 2021

Dame D.O.L.L.A. teasing his fourth album 👀 Got features from Lil Wayne and Q-Tip (via @mowilliams)pic.twitter.com/aT9Z62Ql0S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2021

In addition to announcing the album and unveiling its tracklist, Dame also revealed a video for “We The Ones” with Blxst and Tree Thomas would arrive on Friday. He previously released “Kobe” with Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano, “Goat Spirit” featuring Raphael Saadiq, and “Home Team” in 2020 as singles for the album. He previously revealed the cover art for the album, which depicts a drawing of his face in the clouds.

You can view the announcement from Dame above and the album’s full tracklist below.

1. “The Juice” Feat. Jane Handcock

2. “Overnight” Feat. Blxst

3. “Right One” Feat. Lil Wayne & Mozzy

4. “IYKYK” Feat. Jane Handcock

5. “For Me” Feat. Derrick Milano

6. “We The Ones” Feat. Blxst & Tree Thomas

7. “Him Duncan”

8. “Home Team” Feat. Dreebo

9. “Meditate” Feat. Q-Tip

10. “Mentality Interlude”

11. “Kobe” Feat. Snoop Dogg & Derrick Milano

12. “Goat Spirit” Feat. Raphael Saadiq

Different On Levels The Lord Allowed is out 8/20 via Front Page Music. Pre-order it here.