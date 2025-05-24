D’Angelo Has Dropped Out Of His 2025 Roots Picnic Headlining Set

The Roots Picnic 2025 is mere days away. While R&B, neo-soul, and rap music lovers prepare for their annual pilgrimage to Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park, they have been made aware of one major lineup change.

Late yesterday (May 23), D’Angelo dropped out of his headlining set scheduled for Saturday, May 31. In a note shared on the festival’s Instagram page (viewable here), the “Brown Sugar” singer revealed that the decision was at the advisement of his medical team.

“Due to an unforeseen medical delay regarding surgery I had earlier this year, I’ve been advised by my team of specialist[s] that the performance this weekend could further complicate matters,” he wrote. “It is nearly impossible to express how disappointed I am not to be able to play with my brothers the Roots. And even more disappointed not to see all of you.”

He continued: “I’m so thankful to my beautiful fans for continuing to rock with me and I thank you for your continued support.”

Shortly after the sad news, Roots Picnic organizers announced Maxwell as D’Angelo’s official replacement.

Although D’Angelo won’t hit Root Picnic’s main stage, he doesn’t plan on disappearing into the void. To close out his statement, he teased new music. “I’m currently in the lab and I can’t wait to serve up what’s in the pot,” he penned.