D’Angelo Will Battle His ‘Friends’ In An Upcoming ‘Verzuz’ Event

For nearly a year, Verzuz has delivered thrilling battles to music lovers in a number of genres, helping to ease the boredom and solve the lack of entertainment that the quarantine has produced. As the one-year anniversary of the show’s first event between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, who created Verzuz, looms, the platform is switching things up a bit. At the end of the month, Verzuz will bring their talents to Harlem’s famous Apollo Theatre for a battle headlined by R&B singer D’Angelo.

The legendary act who is responsible for classic albums like Brown Sugar and Voodoo will take over the legendary venue at end the of the month in a battle with unnamed music guests labeled as his “friends.” This signals that the Verzuz will most likely be a bit different than the traditional battles we’ve seen from the likes of Monica and Brandy as well as Gucci Mane and Jeezy. The singer made the announcement during an appearance on DJ D-Nice’s Instagram Live and the platform confirmed the news shortly after.

In addition to the upcoming event, D’Angelo also confirmed his fourth solo album will drop soon. The project would be his first musical contribution to the world since last year’s “Behoove” track with Slingbaum and Erykah Badu and his first album since 2014’s Black Messiah.

You can read the announcement above.

Tune in on Saturday, February 27 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Instagram and Apple TV to watch D’Angelo and friends duke it out.