After a two-month buildup, Daniel Caesar’s new album, Son Of Spergy, has arrived. The rollout for the project has included the June single “Have A Baby (With Me)” and “Moon,” the latter of which features Bon Iver. It’s one of two songs with the indie-folk band, the second being “Sins Of The Father,” which you can listen to above.

As with so many of Caesar’s songs, it’s a two-parter, with the first bit being a worshipful ballad seemingly addressing the spiritual “father” (i.e., God), while after a short break, the song transforms into a contemplative lullaby addressed to his physical father, after whom the album is named. “Dad was forgetful, he promised a lot / Thankfully, he never got caught,” he recalls. “Passed it to me now, I finally can see / Forgetting’s a gift, thank you, God.”

In the press release for Son Of Spergy, Caesar explained the core of the album, which finds him contemplating his purpose and the nature of his parental bonds. “I have a lot of respect for my dad, and I hold him in high regard,” he said. “The album is about me realizing that I am exactly like him. In that sense, it’s about having patience, respect, and admiration for myself.”

You can listen to Daniel Caesar’s “Sins Of The Father” featuring Bon Iver above.

Son Of Spergy is out now via Republic Records. You can find more info here.