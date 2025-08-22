After returning to the spotlight last month with his new single “Have A Baby (With Me),” Daniel Caesar has announced the release date of his new album along with its second single.

Son Of Spergy will be released on October 24th via Republic Records. Meanwhile, Caesar’s latest single, “Call On Me,” is built around a grungy guitar and Caesar’s falsetto. It takes a bolder direction than prior works, assuring a romantic interest that they can call on him when they need or want anything. “Whenever you feel your tummy rumble / Need something to eat,” he croons. “Whenever you feel your pockets empty / You can call on me.”

Before sharing “Have A Baby (With Me)” and “Call On Me,” Caesar appeared on two other artists’ projects this year, with very different vibes. In February, he teamed up with Rex Orange County for two singles, “Rearrange My World” and “There’s A Field.” Then, it was announced that he’d appear on Dev Hynes’ latest Blood Orange project, Essex Honey — which was unsurprising, considering Hynes provided his songwriting prowess on the Rex OC songs. Caesar also appeared on Justin Bieber’s SWAG, reuniting the “Peaches” collaborators.

You can listen to Daniel Caesar’s “Call On Me” above.

Son Of Spergy is out on 10/24 via Republic Records. You can find more info here.