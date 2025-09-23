Danny Brown is nearly two years removed from his last album, Quaranta , so it’s a perfect time for him to release a follow-up. His next album, announced today alongside the release of its lead single, will be called Stardust. It’s due on November 7, just about two years to the day from its predecessor, and will be accompanied by a 21-night tour, his first since 2024 . The album’s loaded with collaborators and producers from the hyperpop scene, including Femtanyl, Frost Children, Jane Remover, Ta Ukraika, Underscores, and more. The first single, “Starburst,” shows off Danny’s latest look with a frenetic video watching the rapper working out in a glass chamber. You can check it out above, and see the tracklist and tour dates for Stardust below.

Danny Brown Stardust Tracklist

01. “Book Of Daniel” Feat. Quadeca

02. “Starburst”

03. “Copycats” Feat. underscores

04. “1999” Feat. JOHNNASCU

05. “Flowers” Feat. 8485

06. “Lift You Up”

07. “Green Light” Feat. Frost Children

08. “What You See” Feat. Quadeca

09. “Baby” Feat. Underscores

10. “Whatever The Case” Feat. IssBrokie

11. “1L0v3myL1f3!” Feat. Femtanyl

12. “RIGHT FROM WRONG” Feat. Nnamdi

13. “The End” Feat. Ta Ukrainka & Zheani

14. “All4U” Feat. Jane Remover

Danny Brown 2025 Tour Dates

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron *

11/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

11/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater *

11/20 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden *

11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell *

11/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

11/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

11/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

11/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana *

11/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

12/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee *

12/05 – Austin, TX @ Emos *

12/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

12/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada *

12/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

12/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall *

12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

12/14 – New York, NY @ Warsaw *

* with underscores & Femtanyl

Stardust is out 11/7 via Warp. You can find more info here.