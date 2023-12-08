Earlier this year, Danny Brown dropped two critically acclaimed albums — his collaborative effort with JPEGMafia Scaring The Hoes, and his most recent solo effort Quaranta. Maintaining his momentum, Brown will hit the road on a special North American tour beginning early next year.
The tour will kick off at Paradise in Boston, MA and span across 24 dates over the course of a month before wrapping up at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN.
Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase here beginning this Friday (December 10) at 10 a.m. EST.
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
03/12 — Boston, MA @ Paradise
03/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
03/15 — Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theater
03/16 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
03/18 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/19 — Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall at 224
03/20 — Chicago, IL @ The Metro
03/21 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
03/24 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
03/26 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
03/27 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
03/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/30 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
04/01 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore
04/02 — Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
04/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
04/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
04/07 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
04/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater
04/09 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
04/11 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
04/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
04/14 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl