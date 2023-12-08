Earlier this year, Danny Brown dropped two critically acclaimed albums — his collaborative effort with JPEGMafia Scaring The Hoes, and his most recent solo effort Quaranta. Maintaining his momentum, Brown will hit the road on a special North American tour beginning early next year.

The tour will kick off at Paradise in Boston, MA and span across 24 dates over the course of a month before wrapping up at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN.

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase here beginning this Friday (December 10) at 10 a.m. EST.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

03/12 — Boston, MA @ Paradise

03/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/15 — Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theater

03/16 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/18 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/19 — Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall at 224

03/20 — Chicago, IL @ The Metro

03/21 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

03/24 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

03/26 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/27 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

03/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/30 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

04/01 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore

04/02 — Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

04/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

04/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

04/07 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

04/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

04/09 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

04/11 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

04/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

04/14 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl