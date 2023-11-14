In just a few days, Detroit rapper Danny Brown will release his sixth studio album, Quaranta. It’s the long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 album U Know What I’m Sayin? as well as his second full-length of the year after dropping Scaring The Hoes with Jpegmafia in March.
Danny has called Quaranta his most personal album. Its title means “forty” in Italian; he turned 42 this year. He announced the album after a stint in rehab for alcoholism, which he called a humbling experience. He also recently completed a tour with Jpegmafia to promote their joint album.
Quaranta has also been described as a spiritual bookend to Danny’s 2011 album XXX, with Danny saying he used the album to talk about hitting rock bottom. You can find more information about the album below.
Release Date
Quaranta is due on 11/17 via Warp. Get more info here.
Tracklist
01. “Quaranta”
02. “Tantor”
03. “Ain’t My Concern”
04. “Dark Sword Angel”
05. “Y.B.P.” Feat. Bruiser Wolf
06. “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” Feat. Kassa Overall
07. “Down Wit It”
08. “Celibate” Feat. MIKE
09. “Shakedown”
10. “Hanami”
11. “Bass Jam”
Features
Features on the album include Danny’s fellow Bruiser Brigade member Bruiser Wolf, Seattle jazz revivalist and Warp Records labelmate Kassa Overall, and New York rapper MIKE.
Singles
So far, Danny has released two singles: “Tantor” and the newly-released “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation.” Watch the videos for both below.
Artwork
Tour
Although Danny Brown has not announced a tour for Quaranta yet, he may be announcing one soon.