In just a few days, Detroit rapper Danny Brown will release his sixth studio album, Quaranta. It’s the long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 album U Know What I’m Sayin? as well as his second full-length of the year after dropping Scaring The Hoes with Jpegmafia in March.

Danny has called Quaranta his most personal album. Its title means “forty” in Italian; he turned 42 this year. He announced the album after a stint in rehab for alcoholism, which he called a humbling experience. He also recently completed a tour with Jpegmafia to promote their joint album.

Quaranta has also been described as a spiritual bookend to Danny’s 2011 album XXX, with Danny saying he used the album to talk about hitting rock bottom. You can find more information about the album below.