Danny L Harle is busy. He was a primary producer and co-writer on Dua Lipa and Caroline Polachek’s most recent albums, and in general, he’s usually bringing his special sauce to somebody else’s project. Now, though, he’s getting back in the solo realm with “Starlight,” his first new music since his 2021 debut album Harlecore. It’s also his first song for his new label, XL Recordings.

For the track, he teams up with another previous collaborator, PinkPantheress. Harle says of the song:

“Starlight reaches for a kind of euphoric melancholy — a guiding light in all of my music. It’s shaped by my love of the melancholic songwriting traditions of Europe from composers like Monteverdi and John Dowland, all the way to 90s Eurodance and the uplifting trance of the 2000s — artists like Gigi D’Agostino and Alice Deejay. Pinkpantheress is the dream collaborator for this song, her love for ornamental melodies and hypnotic lyricism fit perfectly into my sound world.”

PinkPantheress, by the way, recently generated some attention by sharing a photo of herself after winning an under-25 chess tournament, saying, “i don’t mention the chess lineage that runs in my family enough girl.” As she reminded in a recent Reddit AMA, her aunt is chess grandmaster Susan Lalic.

Listen to “Starlight” above.