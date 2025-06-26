It’s been a musical month for Jake Shane on his Therapuss podcast: He had Addison Rae on as a guest a couple weeks ago, and PinkPantheress joins him on the latest episode.

Notably, she discussed how having OCD impacts her mentality surrounding live performances:

“I don’t necessarily have many of the fears that you might have about certain things and I don’t need to touch anything, and I don’t really care about neatness. I’m actually very untidy, obviously. However, I do have this thing where once I have a thought, it loops, loops, loops for a month and it will never stop, and I get it over some of my biggest fears. My biggest fears are always just in the loop. […] One thing OCD does make me personally do is it means if I don’t consider myself a certain standard at what I’m doing, I don’t see the point doing it. Or I don’t enjoy it because I feel like sh*t. […] And that’s something that’s birthed from my OCD, by not being satisfied by anything less than perfect. So, all that to say with performing. I love performing, yes. […] I simply don’t think I’m that good yet. So, until, I’m that good, then I’m always going to be a bit, like, ugh.”

She also added of touring, “I enjoy the elements that I enjoy but no, I don’t love being away from home.”

Watch the full episode above.