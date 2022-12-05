Towards the end of last week, Caroline Polachek teased that she had a new song, “Welcome To My Island,” dropping today (December 5). Well, today is… today, and the new song is here. With it, though, also comes an album announce. Polachek is releasing Desire, I Want To Turn Into You next Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The song, which she co-wrote with Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, actually came about during the Pang sessions and is the oldest song on the new album. In a new Rolling Stone feature, Polachek explained it didn’t make that LP because it represented a “brash and bratty and funny and chaotic and manic” new character.

wildly excited to announce: my new album

‘Desire I Want To Turn Into You'

is coming Valentines Day • 2.14.23 LP & CD out 4.14.23 • preorder at https://t.co/pjWQgBHqc8 ‘Welcome To My Island' is out now! https://t.co/NK8f3duYmg pic.twitter.com/1e27p4rdEl — Caroline Polachek (@carolineplz) December 5, 2022

Polachek also explained the meaning of the album title, saying, “One, it can be read as being about the ‘you.’ We all know that feeling of falling in love, of wanting to obsessively learn from and become that person. But on the other hand, maybe desire is the thing you want to turn into itself.”

Of the album, she noted, “I want to push back against ephemerality.” She also said of working with the project’s primary collaborator Danny L Harle, “I realized very quickly that all I needed for the album was just me and him.”

There’s no revealed tracklist yet, but previous singles “Bunny Is A Rider,” “Billions,” and “Sunset” will be on the album.

Listen to “Welcome To My Island” above.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is out 2/14/2023 via Perpetual Novice. Pre-order it here.