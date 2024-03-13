We’ve heard “Houdini.” We’ve listened to “Training Season.” Now, the news Dua Lipa fans have been waiting for is here: Today (March 13), Lips announced Radical Optimism, her new album that’s set for release on May 3.

In a press release, Lipa says about the inspiration behind the project, “A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

RADICAL OPTIMISM

MY 3RD STUDIO ALBUM

OUT MAY 3RD 2024

SHOT BY TYRONE LEBON

!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/J4Noe4RWh1 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 13, 2024

The release further explains, “Inspired by Dua’s own self-discovery, Radical Optimism is an album that taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face. The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul, become milestones as you choose optimism and start to move with grace through the chaos.” It also notes Lipa worked on the project with Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Find the Radical Optimism cover art and tracklist below.