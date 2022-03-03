Dave might very well be the biggest star in British rap right now. The South London rapper took home the BRIT Award for Best Hip-Hop/Grime Act last month and flexed his versatility playing a guitar that emitted flames in his performance of “In The Fire.” Now, he’s just shared “Starlight,” the first new music he’s put out since last year’s fantastic, chart-topping breakthrough album, We’re All Alone In This Together and it’s more heat from Dave.

Also produced by Dave, “Starlight” is set to a flip of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon.” On the track, he ruminates on his growing fame, love, and living under a microscope. He has a venerable grip on hip-hop tropes from both sides of the Atlantic and it all comes together on the masterful hook where he raps:

“It’s hard to hate on the truth I’m livin’

Enough man hate with the lies instead

Countin’ cash with the phone to my ear

I feel like Meek on the private jet”

He’s soaring right now and Dave’s star is set to keep rising. He was announced as a Wireless Festival headliner last week and his US tour starts in April, beginning with a stop at Coachella.

Watch the video for “Starlight” above and check out Dave’s full US tour dates below.

04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/24 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/29 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

05/01 — Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/04 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/05/ — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/06 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/10 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/12 — Toronto, ON @ History

05/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

05/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

05/17 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

05/18 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

05/20 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

05/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre