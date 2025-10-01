Dave Will Be ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ On His Upcoming Third Album

BRIT Award winner Dave has returned to announce his long-awaited third studio album, The Boy Who Played The Harp. Due on October 24, the album be his first full-length release since his 2021 album We’re All Alone in This Together. Since then, he’s proven to be an in-demand collaborator, appearing on albums from Burna Boy last year, and “Sprinter” collaborator Central Cee earlier this year. He also teamed up with Central Cee in 2023 for the Split Decision EP. That effort was followed the same year by “Stop Giving Me Advice” with Jack Harlow and Lyrical Lemonade.

Outside of music, Dave has spent the past two years building out his philanthropic, filmographic, and athletic portfolios, donating money to families affected by conflict in Congo, Palestine, and Sudan, walking in Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Paris Fashion Week show, and managing Santan FC, one of the 12 teams in Baller League UK. Just picture something like BIG3, but for soccer (football), with six players on each team.

Dave’s first two albums both debuted at No.1 on the UK albums charts and broke all sorts of records, so it’s be interesting to see the response to his new album later this month.

The Boy Who Played The Harp is out on 10/24 via Capitol Records. You can find more info here.