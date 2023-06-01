Last year was a big one for London rapper Central Cee. After the release of his 23 project, Cee went on to release the biggest song of his career with “Doja.” The track helped him become more of a recognizable name, especially among fellow London rappers like Dave. All of this has now resulted in “Sprinter,” the first-ever collaboration between the two rappers, and it’s one perfect for summer.

Dave and Central Cee’s new record arrives with a matching video that showcases the pros and cons of their playboy lifestyles. The duo flashes their diamonds and other riches while rapping about their accounters with women since they’ve become famous. Lines like, “We ain’t got generational wealth, it’s only a year that I’ve had these millions” from Central Cee and followed by equally opulent lines from Dave like, “You ever spent six figures and stared at bae like, ‘Look what you made me do.'” It all comes together with a simple that finds Central Cee rapping, “I got too many gyal, too many-many gyal, I got / They can last me the next two weeks.”

Hopefully “Sprinter” is a sign of more music to come from both rappers. Central Cee’s last release came at the top of the year with “Me & You” while Dave’s own dates back to last summer with “My 24th Birthday.”

You watch the video for “Sprinter” in the video above.