Burna Boy wasted no time getting back into the lab after dropping his sixth album Love, Damini. A little over a year after he dropped that album, which came complete with standouts like “Last Last” and “It’s Plenty,” Burna Boy is just days away from releasing his seventh album I Told Them… The afrobeats global star returns with a point to prove and a new direction on his latest body of work. Ahead of its release, Burna returns to unveil its tracklist and features.

I Told Them… arrives with 15 songs to its name, three of which have already been released. Those records are “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” with 21 Savage, “Big 7,” and Burna’s remix of Byron Messia’s summer hit “Talibans.” Burna also calls on J. Cole, Dave, and Nigerian singer Sey Vibez to contribute verses to the album. Cole appears to close the album on “Thanks,” Dave can be found on “Cheat On Me,” and Seyi Vibez appears on “Giza.”

You can view the tracklist for I Told Them… below.

1. “I Told Them”

2. “Normal”

3. “On Form”

4. “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Feat. 21 Savage

5. “Tested, Approved & Trusted”

6. “Cheat On Me” Feat. Dave

7. “Virgil”

8. “Big 7”

9. “Dey Play”

10. “City Boys”

11. “Giza” Feat. Seyi Vibez

12. “Jewels”

13. “If I’m Lying”

14. “Thanks” Feat. J. Cole

15. “Talibans II” – Burna Boy, Byron Messia

I Told Them… is out 8/25 via Spaceship Records and Atlantic Records. Find out more information here.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.