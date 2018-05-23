Getty Image

Long before he was fighting Foos, Dave Grohl played drums in a little band you might have heard of called Nirvana. For four years, Grohl was the percussive backbone that helped propel the Pacific Northwest trio to the stratosphere of rock, before it all came to an end with the tragic suicide of frontman Kurt Cobain. In a new interview with GQ, Grohl talked about the ups and downs he experienced in Nirvana, while also revealing that nearly 30 years later, it’s still too difficult to listen to the band’s music.

“I don’t put Nirvana records on, no,” he said. “Although they are always on somewhere. I get in the car, they’re on. I go into a shop, they’re on. For me, it’s so personal. I remember everything about those records; I remember the shorts I was wearing when we recorded them or that it snowed that day.”

Still, he’s come a long way from the shock of Cobain’s sudden death in 1994. “For years I couldn’t even listen to any music, let alone a Nirvana song,” Grohl revealed. “When Kurt died, every time the radio came on, it broke my heart.” He added, “Nirvana, for me, was a personal revolution. I was 21. You remember being 21? You think you know it all. But you don’t. I thought I knew everything. And being in Nirvana showed me how little I really knew. They were some of the greatest highs of my life, but also, of course, one of the biggest lows.”

You can read his entire interview, replete with some negative opinions about our current President over at GQ.