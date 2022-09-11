Will ‘Atlanta’ Come To An End Soon?

For four long years, Atlanta — widely hailed as one of the most distinctive shows on television — was off the air. Creator/star Donald Glover was very busy. Then there was that pesky pandemic. But this spring the show was finally back. Not only that, even more episodes were promised later this year, the result of them filming seasons three and four back-to-back. Enjoy them while they last, though, because this is the end of the show, which premiered back in 2016. This begs the question: Will Atlanta end soon?

The answer is: sort of. Season 4 debuts with two episodes on September 15. It will also be shorter than previous seasons. Seasons 1 and 3 ran 10 episodes each; Season 2 ran 11. Season 4 will only go to eight, which means Atlanta comes to an end on October 27, or about a month and a half as of this writing.

Atlanta has always thrived on the unexpected, with pretty much every installment being a “bottle episode.” But Season 3 threw even its biggest fans for a loop. For one thing, it left its namesake city. What’s more, the back half of the season mostly sidelined its main foursome, namely Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz, instead following new and/or different characters. The finale left people with lots of questions.

Whether those will be answered remains to be seen, but Season 4 does promise to return to the Georgia capitol for what Glover has called “the most grounded season” yet.

