Long a staple of Los Angeles’ eclectic, silvery folk-rock scene, Taylor Goldsmith and his band Dawes are back with another tightly-wound, emotional record, Passwords. The quartet — which currently includes drummer Griffin Goldsmith, bassist Wylie Gelber, and keyboardist Lee Pardini — are releasing their six full-length record as Dawes on June 22.

Today, they’re sharing one of the album’s new singles, “Telescope,” which follows up the early singles “Living In The Future” and “Crack The Case.” The latest track, “Telescope,” is a sparkling, reflective groove on that delves into childhood loss with a cosmic approach, listen above.

Reunited with producer Jonathan Wilson to help shape this album’s sound, and capture the quintessential essence of the band, Goldsmith said he considers songs to be a way to get access to someone else’s perspective and also share your own. “Songs can be passwords,” he explained. “Because they’re a means of giving access to someone else’s perspective, thereby elaborating your own.”

The band will be touring extensively behind this record starting in August, and will also be opening for Electric Light Orchestra for select dates. Check out the full tracklist for Passwords below.

1. “Living In The Future”

2. “Stay Down”

3. “Crack The Case”

4. “Feed The Fire”

5. “My Greatest Invention”

6. “Telescope”

7. “I Can’t Love”

8. “Mistakes We Should Have Made”

9. “Never Gonna Say Goodbye”

10. “Time Flies Either Way”

Passwords is out 6/22 via HUB Records. Pre-order it here.