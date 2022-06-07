J. Cole, SZA, And Travis Scott Will Headline Day N Vegas 2022

Day N Vegas is returning in 2022 with J. Cole, SZA, and Travis Scott as headliners. Scheduled for September 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, this will be the third iteration of the festival since 2019, as well as Travis Scott’s return since being removed as a headliner of the 2021 edition. Intriguingly enough, Travis also canceled his 2019 performance and was replaced at the last minute by Young Thug, so if he does perform this year, it’ll be the first time since the festival was started, even though he’s been on the lineup all three years. Weird, right?

In addition to the above-mentioned performers, Day N Vegas 2022 will include a who’s-who of hip-hop and R&B stars. 21 Savage, Baby Keem, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Playboi Carti, and Summer Walker fill out the top line of performers alongside Blxst, Don Toliver, Joji, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, and Trippie Redd, while the rest of the roster has rising stars and longtime genre mainstays like Amine, Babyface Ray, Chloe, City Girls, Doechii, Earthgang, JID, Jay Rock, Smino, Tobe Nwigwe, T-Pain, Vince Staples, and more.

Registration for presale passes is now open and passes will be available starting Friday, June 10 at 10 AM PT. You can find more information at Daynvegas2022.com.

