Brand new hip-hop festival Day N Vegas is just days away from its inaugural run at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, but it just suffered a blow in the loss of its Saturday night headliner, Travis Scott. Scott pulled out of the festival suddenly this afternoon, tweeting out an apology to fans and promising to “be back soon.”

TO ALL RAGERS AT @DayNVegas2019 IM SORRY THAT I CANT PULL UP BUT I PROMISE TO BE BACK SO SOON ON GANG — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 31, 2019

The Day N Vegas official Twitter confirmed his cancelation and retweeted his apology. In his place, the festival added backup headliner Future, who will take the stage alongside producer/DJ Metro Boomin Saturday at 11:00 PM. Day N Vegas also added Playboi Carti, Shoreline Mafia, and Trippie Redd to Saturday’s billing and Young Thug to Sunday’s, scattered in among previously booked stars like 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blueface, Lil Gotit, Lil Keed, and YK Osiris. The new schedule was included in the tweet as well:

PEEP SAT SET TIMES 👀 Travis Scott will no longer be performing on Saturday. Future x Metro Boomin, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Trippie Redd and Shoreline Mafia have now been added to the lineup. 🔥 🔥 🔥 WHO YALL TRYNA SEE FIRST??? 😈 pic.twitter.com/oCF8MVY906 — Day N Vegas (@DayNVegas2019) October 31, 2019

Festival-goers will also have plenty to look forward to on the other two days of the festival, which are headlined by J. Cole (Friday night) and Kendrick Lamar (Sunday night). Some of the other top-billed performers include Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Tyler The Creator, Schoolboy Q, and Brockhampton. Tickets are sold out, but the festival’s website includes a ticket exchange page where tickets can be requested, returned, or sent to friends.