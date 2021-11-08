This past weekend was supposed to be a highlight of the year for Travis Scott, but instead, it became one of the biggest tragedies of his life. At his Astroworld festival, eight people died and many more were injured due to a crowd surge during Scott’s set. The rapper was supposed to be a headliner at this upcoming weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, but understandably, it looks like he will not be performing as planned.

Variety reports that Scott has backed out of the performance because he is “too distraught to play,” according to the publication’s source. As of this post, Day N Vegas organizers have yet to announce any lineup changes related to Scott.

Indeed, Scott seemed deeply bothered by what happened in the statements he shared. His first public response was a written statement in which he said, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” He reiterated that in a video he later shared, saying, “My fans really mean the world to me. I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. […] I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this happening.”

Furthermore, Variety also reports that Scott intends to provide full refunds to all Astroworld ticketholders.